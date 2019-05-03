Can you spot yourself in our gallery from the Tesco car boot sale in Fratton?
For the third consecutive year, Tesco Fratton Park Extra hosted their Annual Easter Sunday Car boot.
This year, all the money raised from the pitches supported local children who are taking part in National Citizen Service, based at Pompey in the Community.
Jo Cassey and Kye Crasswell with some of their purchases. Picture: Duncan Shepherd
The Banham family (L-R) Robert, Kit and Leonie are hoping to raise funds towards an electronic drum kit. Picture: Duncan Shepherd
Lee Nolan and his fianc Rachel White (L) purchasing for their new home from stall holder Grace Laverton. Picture: Duncan Shepherd
5 year old Albie Batten shows off his purchase, a remote controlled car. Picture: Duncan Shepherd
