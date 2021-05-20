'Cancelled' Wickham Horse Fair attracts large crowd and police presence with concerns over 'harassment'
DESPITE being declared ‘cancelled’ by authorities, an annual horse fair in Wickham attracted a large crowd intent on keeping the tradition alive, with widespread unease at the large police presence attempting to curtail the event.
The Wickham Horse Fair – which dates back more than 800 years – attracted more than a hundred residents, horse traders, and members of the Traveller community, with more than a dozen horses and ponies brought to the fair this morning .
The event had been declared cancelled in March, following talks between Hampshire Constabulary, and Winchester City Council.
As more and more attendees arrived yesterday, a large police presence – including dozens of officers and police vehicles around Wickham – attempted to curtail the crowd to a small lay-by off Fareham Road.
The gathering’s intention to maintain the centuries old tradition and the police’s efforts to minimise disruption left both residents and fair-goers sensing the tense atmosphere.
One young woman said she felt ‘harassed’ by police after several officers attempted to block a her from riding her horse past a police van, leading to a brief confrontation.
Maylee Doe, who was riding Winchester, a white cob horse, said she believed that the large police numbers was due to the number of Travellers attending the fair.
The 18-year-said: ‘They were grabbing my leg, they were grabbing my bridle. There’s not need for that. I have come here every year of my life and there’s loads of horses here. I have been harassed every day of my life. If it was against a different community it would be called racism.’
Her sentiment was echoed by several other attendees across the day, with many pointing to Stow Horse Fair in Gloucestershire being allowed to take place in last Friday.
Natalie, who live in Southampton and is part of the Traveller community, said: ‘You can go to a fun fair, you had Stow Fair go ahead, but this is cancelled. We’re out in the open. It’s unfair.’
The newly elected Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, Donna Jones, said she was ‘extremely disappointed’ that the fair had gone ahead after it being declared cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.
She said: ‘This is another blow for local businesses who have already been closed for months and it has had a significant impact on the local community. It is not good enough.’
Despite unease between the police and fair-goers, several residents expressed their support for the gathering – and one fish and chip shop reported roaring trade.
Julie Jones, owner of The Fisheries in The Square in Wickham, said: ‘We have had 300 tickets in less than four hours.
‘It’s been brilliant – people have kept coming and coming. Everyone has been really patient.’
Wickham resident Sarah Chambers, who has lived in the area with her family since 2014, added: ‘You have to respect the tradition. It could have gone ahead – we just needed more notice about any road closures.’
Other business owners said the lack of the traditional fun fair rides and food stalls in the village’s car park meant trade had been slow this year.
Peggy-Ann Smith, who has owned Sienna’s Baby Boutique for the last ten years, said: ‘It’s always a busy day for us. But...it’s a different atmosphere. It feels like the police have made it dangerous – they have everyone packed in.’
The gathering peacefully dispersed at around 2pm, and Hampshire Constabulary reported no arrests or injuries occurring during the event.