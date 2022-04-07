61-year-old Wendy Hayes, from Fareham, walked a marathon a week during Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month this March to highlight symptoms of the disease and raise money for cancer charity, Ovacome.

She said: ‘I was doing two miles a walk, going out walking two or three times a day around where I live, and walking on the seafront’

‘I still go out for a walk each day but I’m still waiting for my knees to recover. I got through a pair of shoes,’ she adds.

Wendy one of her weekly March marathon's for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

Wendy was diagnosed with ovarian cancer three years ago when visiting her GP with what she originally thought was a gut health problem after being misdiagnosed with indigestion which would wake her several times in the night.

‘I never really thought that I had anything seriously wrong with me, but did feel very uncomfortable.’

‘I had never heard of ovarian cancer and so it was a bit of a shock to me when I was diagnosed. I always thought that the cervical smear test would pick up all gynae problems, but I was wrong.’

It was not until she discovered a small lump in her abdomen that Wendy went to her GP, but was reassured this was just a hernia.

Four weeks later Wendy’s abdomen became so bloated, she looked pregnant.

She said: I had a very swollen tummy, and it was so bad that my husband had to pull me out of a chair and drive me to the GP.’

Wendy was referred for an ultrasound in 2019 and later that month was diagnosed with late-stage ovarian cancer — seven months after her first symptoms.

Ovacome has created the acronym BEAT (bloating, eating difficulty, abdominal pain and toilet changes) for women to recognise the main signs of the disease, as there is no routine screening.

Ovacome’s chief executive Victoria Clare said: ‘It’s a story we hear time and time again that key ovarian cancer symptoms are mistaken for common gut health issues by health professionals.’

‘If you’re experiencing any of these symptoms, which are unusual for you and aren’t going away, consider that they could be caused by a gynaecological problem.’

‘The important topic of diet and gut health is covered widely in the media – it’s time equal attention is given to gynaecological health awareness.’

Wendy added: ‘Ovacome have been brilliant, they do online exercise classes in yoga, exercise and craft.’

‘Any support you want, there’s always someone there you can talk to.’

Wendy, now retired, is doing well after chemotherapy and a hysterectomy left her with no evidence of disease and wants to share her experience so that other women will ask for earlier investigation.

Wendy said: ‘I was looking to raise awareness that sometimes, despite what the doctor says - you know your body.’

She is enjoying a more motivated life and has recently renewed her yearly membership to Hampshire Cricket Club, as well as planning a UK tour of county cricket grounds with her husband.