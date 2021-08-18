The singe-vehicle incident left a woman needing assistance from firefighters after leaving the road at the junction of Warnford Road and Church Lane, Exton, just before 4am this morning.

The woman was treated by paramedics but only suffered minor injuries and did not need to go to hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters from Bishop’s Waltham and Fareham attended the scene.

A spokesman for the fire service said: ‘One vehicle was left on its roof, with firefighters extricating one female casualty who was passed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service paramedics.

‘Firefighters left the scene following the stop message at 4.34am.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Firefighters attended