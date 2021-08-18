Car comes off road and ends up in ditch on roof before female driver rescued by firefighters
A CAR flew off a road early on Wednesday morning before ending up in a ditch on its roof.
The singe-vehicle incident left a woman needing assistance from firefighters after leaving the road at the junction of Warnford Road and Church Lane, Exton, just before 4am this morning.
Read More
The woman was treated by paramedics but only suffered minor injuries and did not need to go to hospital.
Firefighters from Bishop’s Waltham and Fareham attended the scene.
A spokesman for the fire service said: ‘One vehicle was left on its roof, with firefighters extricating one female casualty who was passed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service paramedics.
‘Firefighters left the scene following the stop message at 4.34am.’