Car 'completely destroyed' after exploding into flames on the A27
A CAR was ‘completely destroyed’ after it exploded into flames on the A27 yesterday evening.
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 8:03 am
Firefighters from Cosham attended the single-vehicle incident at Wallington, Fareham, on the A27 westbound around 7pm.
The occupant of the vehicle had managed to escape before the car was swamped in flames.
‘The vehicle was completely destroyed by fire,’ one firefighter said.
‘There was no drama with any people needing help as the person had evacuated the vehicle.’
Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control.