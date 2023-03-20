Car destroyed after bursting into flames along Eastern Road in Portsmouth

The fire service was called into action yesterday after a silver Mercedes set ablaze along Eastern Road, Portsmouth. The fire was so dramatic that more than 30 people contacted the fire service about it.

A spokesman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘A crew from Southsea Fire Station were called to a vehicle fire on Eastern Road shortly before 4pm yesterday.

Picture: Emily Cole

‘More than 30 calls were made into the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service control room reporting the blaze. The vehicle was destroyed in the fire which was extinguished by firefighters in breathing apparatus using hose reel jets.

‘After making the scene safe, the crew returned to station shortly after 5pm.’

When the flames settled, photos showed the Mercedes had been almost completely destroyed by the blaze.