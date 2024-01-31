Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A31 crash. Pic: Hants fire service

The incident happened on the A31 eastbound at Ringwood just before 8am and led to long delays up to 100 minutes for drivers heading towards the M27. Delays were stretched well back past the Dorset border at the A338. The road was closed but has now been reopened.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire fire service said: "At 07.46am today crews from Ringwood and Redbridge and an accompanying crew from Dorset and Wiltshire were sent to a road traffic collision involving three cars and a trailer on the A31 (Ashley Heath roundabout, Poulner) in Ringwood. Three passengers were assisted from the vehicles by HIWFRS crews. The stop message came in at 8.10am."

National Highways posted earlier: "Traffic is currently stopped on the A31 in #Hampshire eastbound between the #A338 near #Ringwood (east) and the #M27 due to a collision which has resulted in a spillage."