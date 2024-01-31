Car falls off trailer truck and hits vehicles causing fuel spillage on A31 in Hampshire
A car fell off a trailer truck and was involved in a collision with other vehicles on a busy Hampshire motorway leading to a fuel spillage this morning.
The incident happened on the A31 eastbound at Ringwood just before 8am and led to long delays up to 100 minutes for drivers heading towards the M27. Delays were stretched well back past the Dorset border at the A338. The road was closed but has now been reopened.
A spokeswoman for Hampshire fire service said: "At 07.46am today crews from Ringwood and Redbridge and an accompanying crew from Dorset and Wiltshire were sent to a road traffic collision involving three cars and a trailer on the A31 (Ashley Heath roundabout, Poulner) in Ringwood. Three passengers were assisted from the vehicles by HIWFRS crews. The stop message came in at 8.10am."
National Highways posted earlier: "Traffic is currently stopped on the A31 in #Hampshire eastbound between the #A338 near #Ringwood (east) and the #M27 due to a collision which has resulted in a spillage."
Hampshire County Council's live traffic service posted: "Eastbound - is CLOSED between A338 Salisbury Rd and #PoulnerHill due to an RTC and fuel spillage, heavy delays of approx 100 minutes from Boundary Ln Rbt." A Hampshire Police spokesperson said: "We are currently attending a collision involving four vehicles on the A31 Eastbound. No injuries have been reported."