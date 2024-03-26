Car fire breaks out in Portsmouth city centre as Hampshire firefighters respond to 20 calls for Buckland blaze
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service recieved 20 calls following the incident, which took place on a piece of disused land adjacent to Commercial Road, near All Saints church in Buckland.
A HIWFRS spokesperson said: "Southsea firefighters tackled a car blaze on Commercial Road in Portsmouth yesterday evening. The HIWFRS Control Room received 20 emergency calls reporting the blaze. "Firefighters in breathing apparatus used hose reels to extinguish the fire which suffered approximately 100% damage. HIWFRS left the scene shortly before 7pm."
Watch the embedded video to see the blaze in progress.
