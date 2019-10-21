Car garage workers 'wear it pink' to raise awareness of male breast cancer

TUTUS and fairy wings are not the usual sight in a car garage, but mechanics in Rowlands Castle donned pink clothing for a good cause.

Staff at Halls Garage in The Green wore their best pink outfits on Friday to raise awareness of male breast cancer and collected funds for Breast Cancer Now.

Halls Garage in Rowland's Castle hosted a Wear It Pink breast cancer charity event to raise awareness of male breast cancer.''Pictured: All the staff wearing pink at their workshop.''Picture: Habibur Rahman

Technician Nigel Bell organised the event to take place on national ‘wear it pink’ day, as his ex-wife was a mammographer so he had heard plenty of stories about people being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Nigel, who organised a similar event at a previous place of work, said: ‘I just want more men to be aware of it, men need to be checking themselves and they just don’t.

‘I work in a garage with mostly male employees and thought this would be a perfect environment to have such an event. If we save one life it’s worth it.’

The team at Halls Garage all got in the spirit to help with the fundraising, and Nigel’s daughter baked some ‘Think Pink’ cupcakes to raise extra cash.

Charity event organiser and technician, Nigel Bell.''Picture: Habibur Rahman

So far, they have raised hundreds of pounds from their event, to donate to their efforts visit justgiving.com/fundraising/Nigel-Bell8.

Breast Cancer Now’s wear it pink day is one of the biggest fundraising events in the UK. Taking place during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, thousands of people will have worn it pink in their communities, schools or workplaces for Breast Cancer Now.