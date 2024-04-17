Car on M27 smashes into central reservation causing delays for drivers
A car smashed into the central reservation on the M27.
The single-vehicle incident happened westbound near junction 5 just before 11.30am. No one was hurt.
A spokesperson for Hampshire Police said: "We were called at 11.21am today (Wednesday, April 17) to a report of a road traffic collision on the M27 westbound near junction 5.
"A car had collided with the central reservation. No injuries have been reported."
The crash caused delays for drivers while the incident was dealt with.
