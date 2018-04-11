Care home to throw open doors for royal tea party

Have your say

FAMILY, friends and the community are being invited to join staff and residents to celebrate National Care Home Open Day.

The team at Gracewell of Fareham will host an open day event on April 21 from 12pm until 4pm with a royal tea party served at 2.30pm.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to meet with the dedicated Gracewell team and talk with residents about their experience at the home.

The National Care Home Open Day – now in its 6th year – encourages care homes to open their doors to their local community.

To RSVP please call Gracewell of Fareham on 01329 558700.