Celebrating Evelyn’s 100th birthday in the sunshine

In the spring sunshine in Southsea, Evelyn Guy celebrated her centenary by drinking Pimms at her birthday garden party.

With her 50 guests, comprising her friends, family and the caring staff at Charles Clark House, Apsley Road, Evelyn enjoyed chatting, laughing and toasting her special milestone.

From left: Phil Guy, Nick Guy, Pat Guy, and Hannah Guy with (front left to right) Eddie Guy, Evelyn Guy and Zara Guy. Picture: Malcolm Wells (190522-0200)

‘I’ve had a very nice time,’ smiles Evelyn.

‘It’s great to see everyone.’

Born on May 22, 1919, in Tottenham Road, Fratton, Evelyn is a Pompey girl through and through.

She studied at Penhale Road School and left at the age of 14 to work in Chilcott and Williams Corset Factory. While she was there, she also undertook a spot of modelling for the company.

Evelyn Guy when she was 23 years old.

Evelyn met Bert Guy, a shipwright in Portsmouth Dockyard, and the couple married in before the Second World War in 1939. During the war, Eve did her bit and worked on the Provisional buses.

After the war, the Guys settled in Milton, where Eve spent most of her married life. Soon, the couple welcomed their only son Nick into the world.

Nick, 75, says: ‘I grew up in Milton and mum worked in various factories and shops before she retired.

‘We held a big party for her 80th birthday too and we all said then she would reach 100 – and here she is,’ he smiles.

Evelyn Guy with (left) Stephen Taylor and (right) Samantha Taylor, who is the manager of Charles Clark House, Southsea. Picture: Malcolm Wells (190522-0334)

As Evelyn and Bert got older, they enjoyed many holidays to Austria, Holland and Norway as well as gardening.

‘She has always been a people person and did anything she could to help others,’ adds Nick.

After she was widowed, Evelyn moved to Charles Clark House and says she ‘loves’ it there.

In 2018, Evelyn became the oldest woman to have had hip replacement surgery at Queen Alexandra Hospital, Cosham, and has bounced back very well.

Evelyn Guy with her son Nick Guy. Picture: Malcolm Wells (190522-0219)

For her birthday, they held a big party, buffet and quiz for her friends, family and the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor David Fuller and Lady Mayoress of Portsmouth, Leza Tremorin.

Cllr Fuller says: ‘It is a great honour for us to be here to celebrate Evelyn’s birthday. Charles Clark House have done fantastically to put this great celebration on for us all to enjoy.’