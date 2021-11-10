Schoolchildren at Fairfield Infant School welcomed their local councillor to a reading celebration day held to coincide with the grand opening of the school’s new library.

Cllr Imogen Payter of St Faith’s ward came to officially open the library and meet with schoolchildren on Monday.

After cutting the ribbon on the library, she answered questions posed by the children about her love of reading and her role as councillor in Havant.

Cllr Imogen Payter visits the school

Following the grand opening, the children enjoyed reading-based activities throughout the day which included a story walk in the school’s outdoor meadow area, a book character hunt and a reading picnic with a favourite bear.

Assistant headteacher Stacey Merrell is the reading leader who coordinated the library project from start to finish.

She said: ‘We recognise that the last few years have been really tough for so many children and families.

Schoolpupils enjoyed a day of reading fun

‘School has been a constant throughout much of that time.

‘For us at Fairfield it has always been about doing everything we can to provide the most supportive and enriching experiences possible.’

Staff worked on the library project over the summer, sorting and organising books as well as painting the walls and designing the décor.

Year 1 teacher Lydia Faulkner painted familiar book characters to greet the children from every corner of the room.

Youngsters enjoying the library's selection of books

Stacey added: ‘One of our key curriculum drivers is promoting a love of reading and books.

‘We previously had a small library area which was tucked away and not so easily accessible. ‘Our new library is right in the heart of the school so everyone will easily be able to use it. ‘We even have our very own reading bears which means our children will gain the support for their social and emotional wellbeing whilst they develop their reading skills.’

Children in Year 1 are also benefitting from visits to their local library in the Meridian Centre, which is supported on a voluntary basis by the Havant librarians on an afternoon when the library is usually closed to the public.

