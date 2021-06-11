With the full list of honours released, their efforts in a variety of fields have been officially recognised by the monarch.

England football duo Raheem Sterling and Jordan Henderson have both been made an MBE.

Jordan Henderson during an England training session at St George's Park on June 9. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Manchester City forward Sterling has been honoured for racial equality in sport, with Liverpool captain Henderson receiving an MBE for services to football and charity, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also being made an MBE is barrister and TV judge Robert Rinder, who is being honoured for services to Holocaust education and awareness, as is his mother Angela Cohen, who is chairwoman of the ‘45 Aid Society, a charity set up by a group of child Holocaust survivors in 1963.

Being presented with one on the same day as his mother has made the experience ‘all the richer and frankly the more beautiful’ he said.

Meanwhile, Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith has been made a dame in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Robert Rinder at a Holocaust Memorial Day event in 2019.

The South African-born restaurateur and broadcaster is recognised for services to food, broadcasting and charity.

Former Crimewatch presenter Nick Ross has also been made a CBE as he dedicated the honour to the crime science institute founded in memory of his late colleague Jill Dando.

The broadcaster, 73, was recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for services to broadcasting, charity and crime prevention.

Ross told the PA news agency: ‘Obviously I am delighted. Broadcasting is an honour in itself. It is a fantastic career to have. The charity initiatives flow directly out of that.

Prue Leith who has been awarded a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire for services to food, broadcasting and charity. Picture: Matt Crossick/PA Wire

‘My work in road safety for example came directly because of the first documentary I produced about what we called the biggest epidemic of our times.

‘I realised just how much you can do to reduce road accidents – and indeed we brought the death toll down in this country from over 6,000 to well under 2,000 every year.

‘That led to an interest in fire safety and how we reduce the number of people in social housing being killed and injured.

‘My radio and TV journalism led to an interest in evidence-based policy and science and healthcare.’

