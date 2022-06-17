Mary Burgess, from Emsworth, was recognised on June 13 for her ‘outstanding’ volunteer work founding an annual Animal Star Awards competition which honoured more than 130 rescue centres, small animal charities and individuals across the UK who dedicate their lives to animals.

The accolade, Points of Light, gives recognition to an inspirational volunteer every day by the Prime Minister.

Mary was also awarded for setting up a pet food bank in the pandemic when she realised the struggles people faced trying to feed their pets after finding themselves in financial difficulty.

Residents in Portsmouth, Havant and Fareham benefited from 120 organised pet food collections and drop-offs organised by Mary.

She explained: ‘I thought to do a pet food bank because I've got an excuse to go out and volunteer, I'm not going to be stuck inside on my own.

‘Some people just couldn't afford to feed their pets because they'd lost their jobs.

‘I had pet food from a company I deal with for the Animal Star Awards, Fourthglade. I thought “why don't I drop it off to them?”.’

Since 2016, Mary has run an awards giving to merit people and animals for the ‘extraordinary’ things they do for one another.

It started as a hobby but it’s grown into a booming success and Mary balances the awards while supporting rescue charities, the set-up of an Emsworth dog show and running her own therapy business.

The animal lover is a lifetime supporter of the Isle of Wight Donkey Sanctuary and has helped Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital, Rushton Dog Rescue and is now a patron for dog fostering charity, Phoenix Rehoming.

Mary has fundraised more than £4,500 for animal charities since 2018.

On winning the award, she said: ‘To give recognition to people that dedicated their lives to animals is something very special.

‘I'm very proud. It's not every day you get an award from the Prime Minister.

‘We need to give recognition to small animal charities and raise funds for them for the work that they do.