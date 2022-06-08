Charity fundraiser with variety show to raise cash for Rowans Hospice at Portsmouth Deaf Centre

About 80 people are expected at Portsmouth Deaf Centre in Arundel Street, to enjoy an evening of entertainment including a variety show, games and a meal to raise as much cash as possible for Rowans Hospice.

The event takes place from 7pm to 11pm on Friday, June 10.

Two choirs are to perform at the venue, Sing For Life, who are funded by Wessex Cancer Trust and support those living with the condition and Howlers from Havelock Community Centre in Southsea.

DEAF CENTRE (NEWS) MRW 13/10/2015 The Portsmouth Deaf Centre in Arundel Street Portsmouth Picture by: Malcolm Wells (151013-7362)

Organiser, Nancy Dazley, said: ‘Rowans Hospice is a local charity which provides specialist hospice care and support to patients with life limiting illness in Portsmouth and South East Hampshire, their relatives and carers.