The LifeHouse, based on Albert Road in Southsea provides food and supplies for those in need as well as counselling and expert citizens’ advice in partnership with Advice Portsmouth.

LifeHouse manager Mike Morell said: ‘We have been delighted and humbled to receive the first Imagine Portsmouth community award for our work in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lifehouse manager Mike Morrell at the Imagine Portsmouth ceremony with Lord Mayor councillor Hugh Mason and Lady Mayoress Marie Costa

‘We know lots of people are struggling with the rising cost of living and we are working to support as many people in need as we can, providing around 300 to 400 food parcels a month.

‘We already know what we do makes a big difference to the people we help, but when the work done by LifeHouse is recognised more widely through something like this award it makes such a big difference to us, and to our excellent team of volunteers, and it spurs us on to do even more.’

Mike added that the LifeHouse is always looking for volunteers and donations.

Six nominees were selected by judges from Hive Portsmouth, Shaping Portsmouth, and Portsmouth City Council. The award was presented by Portsmouth city councillor Steve Pitt in a ceremony held on Friday, January 27.

Cllr Pitt, the cabinet member for culture, leisure and economic development said: ‘I am honoured to present the first Imagine Portsmouth community award to LifeHouse on behalf of the city vision partner board. Having seen the work the team at LifeHouse do over many years, I know what a huge difference they make to some of those who are most in need in our community and so how very much they deserve the recognition from this award.

‘It is great to be able to recognise and raise awareness of the extremely valuable work done by voluntary and community organisations in the city as part of the Shaping Portsmouth conference, and I hope even more businesses will see ways they can help.’The award aims to highlight ‘community, collaboration, equality, respect, and innovation’ as part of the council’s 2040 Imagine Portsmouth vision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also nominated were the British Red Cross, Citizens Advice Portsmouth, the Moving on Project Portsmouth, Pamodzi Creatives and Portsmouth Foodbank at Kings Church.