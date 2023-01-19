ChatGPT is an online AI that converses in human-like dialogue with users, based on a prompt it is given. Users can ask ChatGPT pretty much anything and get a response that is written out in real-time, as the bot trawls the internet for an accurate response.

With curiosity and just a hint of Skynet-based apprehension, The News decided to put this to the test, asking the bot what it would do if it came to the city.

Picture: Adobe Stock

Here’s what it said.

‘With its rich history, picturesque waterfront, and variety of cultural and recreational activities, Portsmouth is a great destination for a fun-filled day out or a weekend getaway.

‘One of the top attractions in Portsmouth is the historic dockyard, where visitors can explore the HMS Victory, the flagship of Lord Nelson during the Battle of Trafalgar, and the Mary Rose, the Tudor warship that was raised from the seabed in the 1980s. The dockyard also features the National Museum of the Royal Navy, the Action Stations interactive center, and the Harbour Tour, a boat ride that takes visitors around the naval base and the historic ships.

‘Another popular destination in Portsmouth is the Spinnaker Tower, a 170-meter-tall observation tower that offers panoramic views of the city, the Solent, and the Isle of Wight. Visitors can take the lift to the top and enjoy the view from the glass-fronted observation deck or go on a guided tour of the tower's inner workings.

‘For art lovers, Portsmouth has several museums and galleries to visit, including the Portsmouth City Museum, the D-Day Museum, and the Portsmouth Museum of Naval Firepower. In addition, the city is home to several street art and graffiti, showcasing a mix of contemporary and traditional art.

‘For those looking for some outdoor fun, Portsmouth has several parks and gardens to explore, including Southsea Common, a large green space with a playground, a bandstand, a skatepark, and an open-air theater.

‘Portsmouth also offers a great shopping scene. With a range of high street and independent retailers, you can find everything from clothes, antiques, crafts, and vintage goods.

‘In the evening, Portsmouth offers a variety of options for dining, from traditional fish and chips to modern European cuisine. There are also several pubs and bars that offer live music and entertainment.

