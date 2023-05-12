People are expected to flock from far and wide on May 27 to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community of Chichester with a day of music, dance and fun-filled activities.

The highlight of the day will be the main stage filled with exceptional talent ranging from World of Wonder Queen of the Universe’s La Voix to Brighton legend Billie Gold. The Cocoa Butter Club will showcase performers of colour, plus the talented Linda Bacardi is back, providing BSL Interpretation for those hard of hearing.

Guests will be spoilt for choice with a range of food and drink stalls including Tinwood wines, La Fish plus Tabby’s Kitchen filled with sweet treats and cakes. There will also be a variety of merchandise stalls from local businesses, charities and services, as well as information stalls.

Chichester Pride 2022. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art.

Kids will be kept busy with Creation Station’s flag and superhero workshop, Aida H Dee’s Drag Queen Story Hour and there will also be family packs available to buy with children's activities and a treasure trail as well as a roller disco.

Mel Hamilton, co-chair of Chichester Pride said: ‘It's great to have Creation Station providing their engaging workshops for children at Pride. We wanted to ensure there were indoor activities for kids to have time away from the main stage but still be entertained on the day.’

