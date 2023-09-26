Chichester rower Major Mick, 83, collects national creative fundraiser of the year award

Michael Stanley, aka Major Mick, has been named creative fundraiser of the year

The ceremony at London’s Roundhouse – hosted by television presenter and podcaster Jamie Laing and radio host Matt Edmondson – saw seven winners, as well as the announcement of JustGiving’s Charity of the Year.

Among the victors was Michael Stanley, or Major Mick as he is known, who was named creative fundraiser of the year.

The 83-year-old, from Chichester, has collected more than £11,000 for the Children on the Edge charity, which supports families in Ukraine.

He has rowed 125 miles across lakes and rivers in Britain in the past year in his homemade Tintanic boat, which is largely made out of two sheets of corrugated iron.

Since 2020, Mr Stanley, who served 35 years in the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards, has rowed more than 350 miles in the two iterations of his boat, meeting King Charles and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson along the way.

Dressed in a union jack blazer – which he regularly dons for his rows, usually alongside a pair of matching trousers – he told award attendees: “It has been a wonderful [few] years of rowing my boat, it’s been a real privilege.”

Speaking about the origins of the union jack suit, he said he purchased it at the beginning of last year.

“I wore it last year because it was a jubilee year and then again this year because it was a coronation year and I did a coronation row in London just before the actual day,” he said.

“I’ve been wearing it on and off for two years.”

Reflecting on his rows over the years, he said: “When I built the boat, I didn’t really think about doing anything for charity, but then felt it was a medium to do a bit of charity work and it really grew from there. I had no expectations of anything.

“I started it as a bit of fun and I continue to do it for fun.”

He told budding creative fundraisers to “go for whatever comes into your mind which you think would be fun to do”.

One of the youngest award winners was 13-year-old Gabriel Clark, who secured victory in the teen fundraiser of the year category.

In 2022, the youngster became a viral sensation when a prize draw he had for his Bowl for Ukraine – a wooden bowl he carved, which was etched with a blue-and-yellow ring in the colours of the Ukrainian flag – caught the attention of celebrities including Stephen Fry.

Earlier this year, he created the Hope Bowl, which he made from three types of wood to represent three of the main areas of Save the Children’s work – education, food and medicine – with both efforts helping to raise over £278,000 for the charity.

Other categories included community hero of the year, endurance fundraiser of the year and celebrity fundraiser of the year, with Bill Bailey winning the latter for his 100-mile walk from Cornwall to Devon in memory of his friend and comedian Sean Lock, who died in 2021.