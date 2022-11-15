Driving instructors will meet in the car park behind the Churchillian Pub on Portsdown Hill, on Wednesday (November 16). They will be joining the thousands of drivers who have taken part nationally in the two-week, 3,000-mile event.

Cars will be driven by both pupils and instructors with the Portsmouth convoy setting off at 11am towards the Seven Stars Hotel in Petersfield.

People taking part in the Big Learner Relay for Children in Need in 2022

The event ends with a lap around the Goodwood Race Circuit on Friday. This year’s lead driver, Jamie Scorch from Scorch’s Driving School said: ‘It is a great chance to come together. In previous years I have ended up in Leicester following the lead car. Being a driving instructor can be a lonely job, you talk to your pupils but apart from that you’re on your own.

‘On the day there will be about 15 cars, plus however many continue to follow. Potentially there could be between 25 to 60.

‘Before the pandemic we did a lap around Silverstone with 140 cars, it’s always great fun.’

Since 2014 the event has raised over £500,000 with more than £20,000 raised this year.

Roy Humphreys, the founder of Portsmouth School of Motoring, will be taking part and said: ‘So far, we have raised around £750 locally but the majority of the fund raising happens on the day.’