Koop+Kraft in London Road is helping to ease the financial strain on families across the summer holidays by allowing children to eat for free.

The venue is offering one free kids meal with the purchase of every adult main meal until the kids go back to school in September.

On the menu for little ones is cod or chicken tenders, cheeseburger cauliflower bites and mac and cheese, which can all be served with a choice of chips, sweet potato fries, garlic bread or tater tots.

Children under 12 can eat free over the summer holidays.

Owner George Purnell said: ‘Being a parent myself, I know first-hand the amount of pressure there is to keep the kids occupied over the summer holidays, and that often comes at a big cost, especially when everything is becoming increasingly expensive.

‘We just wanted to do our bit to help people and give them somewhere to come that they can enjoy an evening as a family and not have to worry when the bill comes. It’s a small thing but hopefully, alongside the many other restaurants, cafes and even supermarkets that are offering similar schemes, it can make a big difference to parents when they need it most.’

Although the scheme is currently only running until the beginning of September, George is considering extending it to allow more families to benefit beyond the summer.

Kooper Trooper.