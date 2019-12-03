FATHER Christmas is busy making his list and checking it twice as we draw ever closer to December 25.

Santa and his elves are no doubt hard at work in the North Pole right now as you are reading this article.

You can send letters to Santa this Christmas. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

But despite this he is still able to make time to read letters from Portsmouth children that are delivered to him by the Royal Mail – and if you post them with plenty of time he can even send a reply!

READ MORE: Best places to visit Santa in Portsmouth and Hampshire

So if your little ones want to send a letter to Father Christmas this year, here is the Post Office’s guide:

What is Santa’s official address?

The North Pole isn’t the most specific of addresses so the Royal Mail have kindly revealed Santa’s official address so you know where to send your letter or card to.

Here it is:

Santa/Father Christmas

Santa’s Grotto

Reindeerland

XM4 5HQ

Make sure you don’t forget to add a stamp onto your envelope or else it won’t get delivered.

READ MORE: Here’s when the Christmas lights will be switched on in Portsmouth

When do you have to post them by?

If you want to get a reply from Santa the last day you can send your letter to him is on Friday (December 6).

So make sure that you’ve taken it to the Post Office or popped it in the post box by that date if you want to hear back from Father Christmas this year.

Does the Post Office have anymore advice?

If you are planning on sending mail to Santa this Christmas, people are being reminded to please be sure to include your full name and address in the letter.

This is so that Santa knows where to send his reply as you don’t want it getting lost in the post!

Are you going to send a letter to Father Christmas this year? Let us know in the comments below.