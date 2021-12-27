Jenny Sutton, 32, gave birth to a baby weighing 8lbs 4 oz at 4.06am on Christmas morning.

Both Jenny and her partner, Daniel Sandells, 36, are ‘really happy’ about the safe arrival of their daughter.

Jenny said: ‘We have decided to call our Christmas pudding Lara Elloise Sandells.’

Lara Elloise Sandells, with big brother Harry, six, and dad Daniel

Originally given a due date of January 5 but induced on December 22, Jenny said the experience was a ‘whirlwind’, particularly as they had not expected baby Lara to arrive on Christmas day.

The Eastney couple, who have been together for ten years, also have a son - six-year-old Harry.

Big brother Harry said it was ‘really good’ to have a new baby sister, and gave a thumbs up.

The happy family.

Jenny added: ‘He’s been really helpful, he goes and gets the nappies for me, he gives her loads of kisses.’

The family had Christmas day at Jenny’s mum’s house on Boxing Day, and Jenny says that family and friends are lining up to see the little one when mum and baby are ready.

Jenny added: ‘The staff at the hospital were absolutely fantastic, especially our midwife Laura. She made me feel really at ease.’

