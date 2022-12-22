Christmas Ghost story competition, junior runner-up: I'm not a ghost but I know someone who is...

My story starts on Monday. Well maybe it’s not a story, but a bit more of a real-life occurrence.

Sorry, I’d better introduce myself. I’m Amber. And I’m not a ghost. Though I know someone who is.

Let me start my 'story’ on Monday, when I said it started. Like normal, I was walking home from school and I thought I'd take the scenic route. You know, the one that goes past the church and the cemetery and the old house by the side of the road which is completely abandoned? So, I was walking home and as I entered the cemetery I shivered, but thought it was nothing because after all it was late November and it was supposed to be cold. But that's when things started to get a little bit weird. A thick mist settled over the church and I could barely see five metres ahead of me. Something moved in the distance, you could hear It. It made this slow ‘eeeoooеeеoooaaaa’ noise and it gave me a bad feeling, but it couldn't have been a ghost – ghosts aren't real. Or at least they weren't until 10 minutes later…

I scuttled away, I think, or did I sprint away? It was prior to the EVENT so I can't remember because my mind is so focused on the EVENT, which I'll come onto later. I trudged along the miserable lane, scanning for people, of which there were few. I passed a man and he called my name as we passed but this man seemed new to me, the fact he knew my name was even more new. No one ever knows my name.

I continued on, a little creeped out by the man, before reaching the abandoned house. I saw a shadow when I looked through the window and thought deeply before entering. I filled up with guilt like a water bottle under a tap as I opened the door with a creak, becoming more shocked by the minute by how run down the place was. I crawled up the stairs, whimpering with fear, but was interrupted by the creak of a floorboard and the following thud of footsteps. ‘Hello.’ But there was no reply. I asked the air if I could leave, remembering my Dad's rule that I can't be back later than six o'clock. It was 10 to six. I edged my way towards the door after shuddering whilst I walked down the stairs, but was only a metre away from the door when it closed and locked, definitely creepy.

The world seemed to close in on me as I cried for help, but it was useless when there was no one around for miles. An ambulance passed along the street outside and I wished it would come here and save me. Wait... Why was an ambulance using this street? ‘Help’, I screamed again, though the ambulance was long-gone, leaving the second cry hanging in the air, as useless as the first, ‘You're not a ghost, are you?’ Though I knew the question was not going to be answered.

‘Of course not,’ commented a soothing voice which I recognised. ‘I'm human, just like you.’ She got louder on the last word, making it even harder to match the voice to the person. I tried to hide my fear, but it was growing too strong to disguise, I turned the corner, hoping it would be less like the other rooms. But it was just as terrifying.

Ghost Story 2022 junior runner-up Headshot Sophie Clay.

Here I saw the shadow again. It was like a creature on the wall, visible but still unclear. It moved, now appearing more like a human. ‘Show me who you are!’

‘Of course.’ And the shadow moved this time towards me. ‘Here I am.’ Where were they? ‘I can't see you.’ But they laughed, almost cackled. That’s what really creeped me out.

I recalled dad and went for the door, this time making a proper effort to unlock it. Unsuccessful.

And this tripped me up. Stopped me in my footsteps.

‘Don’t kill me.’ I pleaded.

‘I won't.’ The voice still rang a bell but I couldn't make out who it belonged to.

Suddenly, the ghost appeared in my vision. I knew the smile in an instant. I knew the sage-green eyes and cherry lips that faced me. Her hair mirrored mine and I gasped. I knew who it was. She laughed at me and I smiled back, but on the inside I was shocked. Why was she laughing like that? She offered her hand and I took it hesitantly as she started to chat to me in a friendly manner.

‘How are you Amber? I've missed you so much.’

‘Me too,’ I tried not to sound nervous but it was hard to hide. She was acting so friendly but she was laughing evilly and she was here and I was just so confused.

‘I – I don't understand.’

‘What don't you understand? The fact I'm here, the fact that you thought I was dead. Amber, I thought you'd be happy to see me.’

I was but I wasn't sure if I should have been. But I came to a decision which I thought was best. I would hide my confusion and pretend to be delighted by her presence. So I responded to her

comment. I tried to start a conversation with her. So I started with this...