Christmas in Hampshire: Fareham Indoor Christmas Market to take place this weekend - here's everything you need to know

Hundreds of stalls will all be under one roof at the Fareham Indoor Christmas Market this weekend.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 08:08 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 08:10 GMT
Taking place at Fareham Leisure Centre, located in Park Lane, the indoor Christmas market will kick start the festivities and there will be up to 200 stalls selling bespoke products.

The event will take place on November 4 and 5 between 9am and 2pm and there is a lot of free parking on-site.

There will be something for everyone at this festive weekend event and if you are hoping to find the perfect Christmas gift or decoration, then look no further.

Fareham Indoor Christmas Market will be taking place this weekend.Fareham Indoor Christmas Market will be taking place this weekend.
Christmas decorations will create the perfect festive feel and there is still availability for stall holders to get involved at the event.

The event is free to enter and there will be lots of things on offer to keep the whole family interested.

This event is hosted by Funyard Events and for more information about what the weekend has to offer, click here.

