Hundreds of people are expected to head down to Lee-on-the-Solent to get a glimpse at the Christmas light switch on event.

The high street is set to be transformed into a winter wonderland with thousands of twinkly lights in its annual Christmas light switch on, which will be taking place tonight (November 24).

The event is part of the ‘Christmas in Lee’ community day which will have a range of entertainment for everyone to get involved in including a street market which will consist of local traders selling Christmas gifts, crafts and decorations.

There will also be a raffle as well as singing around the Christmas tree which will start at 5pm.

Christmas lights at the High street, Lee-on-the-Solent in 2019. Pictured: Crowds of people enjoying the event. Picture: Habibur Rahman