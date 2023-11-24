Christmas in Hampshire: Lee-on-the-Solent Christmas light switch on event - here's the details
The high street is set to be transformed into a winter wonderland with thousands of twinkly lights in its annual Christmas light switch on, which will be taking place tonight (November 24).
The event is part of the ‘Christmas in Lee’ community day which will have a range of entertainment for everyone to get involved in including a street market which will consist of local traders selling Christmas gifts, crafts and decorations.
There will also be a raffle as well as singing around the Christmas tree which will start at 5pm.
The Christmas light switch event will begin at 5pm and the festive fun will continue until 7pm. Shops will be opening later this evening so that people attending will have the opportunity to do some late night Christmas shopping to get in the spirit.