CHRISTMAS decorations have been illuminated in Emsworth and Hayling Island, with the community turning to ensure the events were 'chock-full' of people ready for the festive season.

Santa Claus was kept busy with his attendance at St Peter’s Square in Emsworth on Friday evening and then Mengham Road in Hayling Island on Saturday afternoon as the Havant communities became illuminate with their Christmas lights.

Santa’s grottos, school choirs, and a range of stalls and activities kept the large crows entertained across both events. which were well attended according to the Mayor of Havant, Councillor Diana Patrick.

The Havant Borough Councillor said: 'Emsworth was very well attended as it usually is. We had children from three schools singing - they had a bit of a problem with the sound, so they had to sing a-cappella - they were great. It was interesting to see how they immediately rushed to Father Christmas, wanting cuddles. It was very sweet to see.’

Giles Babb, owner of the Blue Bell Inn in South Street, Emsworth, said Councillor Lulu Bowerman and fellow volunteers had done a ‘fantastic’ job setting up the town’s annual ‘lobster pot Christmas tree’, which attracted people from near and far.

Praising the Christmas lights switch-on, the business man said: ‘It’s Emsworth at its best. It definitely makes a real difference in terms of trade. It is one of the best days of the year for trade.’

Meanwhile on Hayling Island, new independent traders also reported the importance of the annual tradition for keeping the high street alive.

Cllr Patrick said: ‘I visited three or four new shops that had been set up in the last year or so. They seem to be doing really well. So it's important for the community these traditions continue.

‘On Hayling Island, it was absolutely chock-full. There wasn't as many stall holders as usual, but it didn't impact the atmosphere at all. Everyone was having an amazing time.’

Emsworth will host a Christmas farmers market on Saturday, December 17, with carols on the Quay in the afternoon.

Portsmouth Christmas Market in Commercial Road is running until December 24.

