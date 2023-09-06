News you can trust since 1877
Christmas market confirmed to take place in Baffins after community rally together - here are the details

The local Baffins community has rallied together to try and organise a Christmas market with limited time.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 6th Sep 2023, 18:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 18:29 BST
The Christmas market will take place on December 2 between 12 noon and 4pm in Tangier Road.

There will be stalls in City Life Church and along Tangier Road and Santa will be in his grotto in the library welcoming families for a meet and greet.

There will also be bands playing in the Baffins and there will be face painting, a kids craft stall plus music including carols and street food plus a raffle.

A Christmas Market will be taking place in Baffins in December.A Christmas Market will be taking place in Baffins in December.
On the Love Baffins Facebook page, it said: “I'm pleased to say that at the meeting on Tuesday it was agreed to go ahead and hold a Christmas Market in Tangier Road.

"If any of you want to run a stall or know someone who does or who could provide some entertainment or would like to help organise the event or help on the day please get in touch.”

