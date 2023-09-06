Christmas market confirmed to take place in Baffins after community rally together - here are the details
There will be stalls in City Life Church and along Tangier Road and Santa will be in his grotto in the library welcoming families for a meet and greet.
There will also be bands playing in the Baffins and there will be face painting, a kids craft stall plus music including carols and street food plus a raffle.
On the Love Baffins Facebook page, it said: “I'm pleased to say that at the meeting on Tuesday it was agreed to go ahead and hold a Christmas Market in Tangier Road.
"If any of you want to run a stall or know someone who does or who could provide some entertainment or would like to help organise the event or help on the day please get in touch.”