There will be stalls in City Life Church and along Tangier Road and Santa will be in his grotto in the library welcoming families for a meet and greet.

There will also be bands playing in the Baffins and there will be face painting, a kids craft stall plus music including carols and street food plus a raffle.

On the Love Baffins Facebook page, it said: “I'm pleased to say that at the meeting on Tuesday it was agreed to go ahead and hold a Christmas Market in Tangier Road.