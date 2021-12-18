Hundreds of people continued to enjoy a night out in the city centre, undeterred by the huge ballooning of Covid-19 cases nationally, driven by a surge in the new and more infectious Omicron variant.

Yesterday saw some 93,045 cases of coronavirus recorded across the UK in the latest 24-hour period – the third successive day in which records were broken.

But in Portsmouth, scores of revellers packed into bars, pubs and clubs across Southsea and the city centre to party ahead of the final weekend before Christmas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Si, centre, and friends in the Wine Vaults. Going out in Albert Road, Southsea, on the last weekend before Christmas Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 171221-36)

Self-confessed ‘party animal’ Greg Donaldson was among them. He said he refused to let the spike in infections from spoiling his night out in Albert Road with friends.

The 37-year-old, from Havant, said: ‘I’m a party animal. I live for a good sesh and night out.

‘The pandemic has been going on for so long now, Covid is just something we’re going to have to get used to and live with.

From left, Zach Messenbird, Cavan Lowe, Lloyd Waters and Ryan Pilbeam. Going out in Albert Road, Southsea, on the last weekend before Christmas Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 171221-42)

‘At the end of the day, we can’t all live our lives in a bubble. We can’t isolate from life. You only live once.’

Although many pubs in Albert Road were heaving with revellers, the same could not be said for all the venues in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth.

Some, like The Dockyard, were fairly busy. But others seemed quieter than usual, with some revellers pointing to the latest outbreak of Covid having put people off socialising just before Christmas.

Mandy Woods was on her way to Mr Miyagis for a night out with friends. The 23-year-old financial advisor from Landport, said: ‘I am surprised. I did think there would be more people out on one of the last Friday’s before Christmas. It does seem really quiet.’

Albert Road. Going out in Albert Road, Southsea, on the last weekend before Christmas Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 171221-39)

Bryn Jones was out celebrating Christmas with a handful of work pals at The Guildhall Village, sporting a bright red, festive jumper.

The 35-year-old, of Westbourne, said he was still cautious about going out, only meeting with a few friends and wearing a mask indoors.

‘We need to be careful about what we’re doing,’ he added. ‘I don’t want to pass on Covid to anyone else, so I wear my mask. I take my own personal responsibility to protect my friends and family.

‘I had Covid a few weeks ago. I wore a mask, I sanitised my hands and I stayed away from my other half. She managed to avoid getting it.

Drinkers at The Lord John Russell, including Hannah Jones, second right. Going out in Albert Road, Southsea, on the last weekend before Christmas Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 171221-41)

‘I think people have just got to take their own precautions.’

SEE ALSO: Firefighters demand action to support struggling ambulance service

On Thursday, the UK announced 88,376 Covid cases, following a previous daily high on Wednesday of 78,610.

This time last week, 58,194 cases were reported.

Concern over the rapid spread of Omicron has prompted a huge national effort to give as many adults booster vaccinations before the New Year.

So far 26.3 million people aged 18 and over have received a vaccine top-up.

Manageress Jordan Probert, left, and her staff at The Lord John Russell. Going out in Albert Road, Southsea, on the last weekend before Christmas Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 171221-40)

The government said the milestone makes the UK’s booster rollout one of the fastest in the world.

On Twitter, Boris Johnson said: ‘A record day for vaccinations yesterday with an incredible 936,480 people coming forward. That means 50% of adults have now received a booster dose. ‘Our NHS is working flat out getting lifesaving booster jabs into arms. Please play your part and Get Boosted Now.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, with 70 per cent fewer adverts for less than 20p a day.

Shaun Hoolihan, left, and Mike Mackley in The Kings. Going out in Albert Road, Southsea, on the last weekend before Christmas Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 171221-38)

Amy Scott and James Wilson in The Kings. Going out in Albert Road, Southsea, on the last weekend before Christmas Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 171221-37)

Drinkers in the Duke of Devonshire, Andrea, right. Going out in Albert Road, Southsea, on the last weekend before Christmas Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 171221-32)