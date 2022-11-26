Christmas takes over Lee-on-the-Solent as it hosts its annual festive market - complete with Santapaws
CHRISTMAS has taken over Lee-on-Solent as stalls thrive and the high street bustled with shoppers.
Christmas has officially come to Lee-on-Solent as the festive market takes over the high street and has welcomed a number Santa’s helpers who have been selling treats of all kinds ready for next month.
The high street was kitted out with stalls from the Crafty Angels who specialise in hand crafted Christmas decorations to Kathy’s bakery and the Raw Pet Food Pantry.
The Raw Pet Food Pantry, which has been on the high street in Lee since March, made their debut to the Christmas market and pulled out all of the stops by creating a Santapaws Christmas grotto for dogs where the precious pooches were greeted by Santa.
The dogs then received a treat to take home and also had the opportunity to buy dogs cakes and wine from the deli that was attached.
Aimee Cross, a co-owner, said: ‘With Christmas being such a poignant thing in Lee we wanted to make sure we didn’t go unnoticed and we wanted to welcome as many dogs and their owners to our business too.’
The shop has also been shortlisted for Caroline Dinenage’s best independent shop competition which they are excited about.
Crafty Angels were also working the market and they have been open for business for the last 18 months and they have been hand making jars and Christmas decorations ever since.
Business owners, mother and daughter duo, Sandie Barnard, 67, and Tasha Restal, 44, have said ‘it hasn’t been too bad, it takes a bit of time to warm up but we are doing okay at the moment.’
The pair have worked hard to get their business up and running and have had to fit it in around work and their family life, but have had a successful time so far.
At the end of the market, and selling a variety of sweet and savoury treats, is Kathy’s bakery stall, where they had cheese twists, coffee and walnut cake and more to offer people needing a Christmas snack.
Pauline Knight, mother of the owner, Kathy Wingate, said: ‘We have done one every year since my daughter opened the shop which was two years ago now.
‘It has been really good, people are really enjoying it and we absolutely love Christmas.’