The high street was kitted out with stalls from the Crafty Angels who specialise in hand crafted Christmas decorations to Kathy’s bakery and the Raw Pet Food Pantry.

The Raw Pet Food Pantry, which has been on the high street in Lee since March, made their debut to the Christmas market and pulled out all of the stops by creating a Santapaws Christmas grotto for dogs where the precious pooches were greeted by Santa.

The Lee-on-solent Christmas event. Pictured is (L-R) Aimee Cross, Father Christmas, (Wayne Collins) dog Bella and her owner Jess Hussey and Jodie Collins in the Santapaws grotto stall run by the Raw Pet food Pantry shop. 25th November 2022 Photograph by Sam Stephenson, 07880 703135, www.samstephenson.co.uk.

The dogs then received a treat to take home and also had the opportunity to buy dogs cakes and wine from the deli that was attached.

Aimee Cross, a co-owner, said: ‘With Christmas being such a poignant thing in Lee we wanted to make sure we didn’t go unnoticed and we wanted to welcome as many dogs and their owners to our business too.’

Crafty Angels were also working the market and they have been open for business for the last 18 months and they have been hand making jars and Christmas decorations ever since.

The Lee-on-the-Solent Christmas event. Pictured are Anita Donoghue and Megan Shellis on the flower stall. 25th November 2022 Photograph by Sam Stephenson, 07880 703135, www.samstephenson.co.uk.

Business owners, mother and daughter duo, Sandie Barnard, 67, and Tasha Restal, 44, have said ‘it hasn’t been too bad, it takes a bit of time to warm up but we are doing okay at the moment.’

The pair have worked hard to get their business up and running and have had to fit it in around work and their family life, but have had a successful time so far.

Pauline Knight, mother of the owner, Kathy Wingate, said: ‘We have done one every year since my daughter opened the shop which was two years ago now.

