Christmas walks across Hampshire and West Sussex in the South Downs National Park

As the song goes: “It’s the most wonderful time of the year” – but it can also be one of the most stressful.

Enjoying a walk in the South Downs National Park at Christmas time. Picture by Becka Saunders

The sting of the Christmas rush, the biting cold, travelling long distances and relentless multi-tasking to ensure the big day goes to plan are enough to leave anyone feeling a bit frazzled.

But there is an antidote to this hubbub – we have many wonderful country walks on our doorstep, including many in the amazing tranquillity and serenity of the South Downs National Park.

With 2,050 miles of rights of way, the South Downs offers so many opportunities to escape the rush and enjoy uplifting walks with loved ones.

Kate Drake, Health and wellbeing officer for South Downs National Park

Kate Drake, health and wellbeing officer for the National Park, is offering a selection of stress-busting, endorphin-boosting walks across the region.

It comes as a report by the Office of National Statistics revealed an estimated 1.1m fewer people across the UK gained health benefits from spending time in nature in 2022 compared with two years earlier during a pandemic peak. However, while people are spending less time in nature than they did three years ago, overall the population is spending more time outdoors than they did a decade ago.

Kate says: “Christmas is such a magical time, but we all know the run-up can be quite stressful as we all rush around to get everything ready. This beautiful National Park is on the doorstep to well over 2m people and is such a great way to escape into a peaceful winter wonderland this festive season.

“There are many neuroscience studies showing that green environments are associated with a reduction in stress, improved mood, more positive emotions and decreases in anxiety and rumination. Growing evidence is also showing that walking in green spaces can even be good for powers of imagination and problem-solving!

Approaching Hooksway south of Beacon Hill, West Sussex. An early morning circular walk from Harting Down enjoying the crisp frosty conditions. Picture by SDNPA/Roy Saunders

“So wrap up warm, pack a few mince pies and head out with your family and friends for a Christmassy walk that is guaranteed to leave you feeling revitalised and ready for more celebrations! As always, leave no trace and do keep dogs on leads around livestock.”

Here are some of Kate’s suggestions for walks over the festive season:

Hampshire

Butser Hill

What better spot to blow away the cobwebs than atop of Butser Hill? Situated just south of the picturesque market town of Petersfield, this beautiful site sits within Queen Elizabeth Country Park and on a clear crisp day has 360 degree views stretching out across the Weald and all the way to the English Channel. For some tasty treats to keep the cold at bay, head to Butser Roundhouse Café at the top of the hill which is open Thursday to Sunday.

St Catherine’s Hill

With its historic streets and magical Christmas market, Winchester sits at the western end of the South Downs National Park and is a great city to visit in December. Combine a peruse of the stalls with a walk up St Catherine’s Hill. This gem of a nature reserve is a fabulous place to work off the festive indulgences, whether you stroll along the flat riverside path or climb the steps to discover the Iron Age hillfort and gaze out across the twinkling cityscape.

St Hubert’s, Idsworth

Taking in the unique ‘Little Church in the Field’ and a perfect festive lunch spot in front of the open fire at The Red Lion in Chalton, this walk has everything a yuletide stroll in the countryside needs. Wind your way through rolling Hampshire downland, leaving time for pausing at the top of the hills to take in the quintessential English countryside.

West Walk, near Fareham

If you’re on the hunt for an easy access route this Christmas season, have a peek at West Walk. With hardy surfaced paths winding their way between tall pine trees and a fun adventure woodland play area for the children, this is a perfect spot for a merry stress-free day out in the woods. Check out the National Park’s Miles Without Stiles route.

West Sussex

Harting Hill

With beautiful views out across the Weald, Harting Hill is a lovely place for a festive family stroll or a longer hike with friends, before dropping into Harting Village to visit the pub or coffee shop. With a paid National Trust car park, there are benches just a short way away for those who would like to just sit and take in the scenery.

Iping and Stedham Common, near Midhurst

Sandy paths, misty mounds and berry-laden hedges can be found on Iping and Stedham Commons in West Sussex. For those with mobility scooters this easy access route makes for a joyful jaunt in this special heathland landscape.

Haslemere