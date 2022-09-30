'Chronic' government underfunding leaves YMCA Fairthorne childcare sites in vulnerable communities across Portsmouth and Hampshire at risk of closure
CHILDCARE for hundreds of families in some of the regions most vulnerable communities has been put at jeopardy as a major provider looks to shed almost a dozen nursery sites – due to ‘chronic underfunding’ from the government.
Southampton-based YMCA Fairthorne Group has announced today that it is seeking other providers to take over 11 of its 18 early-years centres.
The sites provide free-to-use childcare for families, with groups of 30 to 60 children supported from birth to five years old.
All children aged between three and four years old in England can get 570 free hours per year, usually taken as 15 hours a week for 38 weeks of the year.
Working parents can get 30 hours a week.
But groups are struggling to provide the free childcare, as government funding meets just two-thirds of the costs.
Now YMCA Fairthorne sites in Portsea, Gosport, Southampton, New Milton, and four schemes in Leigh Park are at risk of closure unless new childcare organisations can be found to take on the services.
Staff speaking to The News said the situation was ‘critical’ given the cost of living crisis, but they remain ‘dedicated’ to supporting the communities.
A representative from YMCA Fairthorne said ‘all options’ are open regarding the future of the nursery sites.
Dave Bennett, chair of trustees said: ‘One of the major influences in making this decision has been the chronic underfunding of the Government’s ‘free’ 15- and 30-hour childcare schemes which leaves YMCA with a gap of more than £500,000 each year to find from our other charitable funds.
‘This decision is not lightly reached, recognising as we do the challenge this may well present to the communities we serve, but the drain on our reserves is unsustainable in the current environment; we will work hard to try to source alternative providers.’
Staff speaking to The News said the organisation had met MPs to raise the issue, with ‘mixed results’.
The charity will be re-focusing resources on development of its community branches and programmes, housing for young people, and delivering quality childcare to over 650 children attending its seven early years settings in Southampton, Hampshire, Portsmouth, and Isle of Wight.