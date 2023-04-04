The initiative has won the Family Learning to support financial resilience award, which recognises learning activities that build financial literacy and skills with families. The initiative covers areas of money skills which includes, shopping, earning, budgeting, saving, borrowing, and banking. It all includes school and community workshops where families are equipped with knowledge for finances.

The Northern Council for Further Education, NCFE, have recognised the initiative and given the award to the CAH for their incredible work within the community as part of their campaign for learning initiative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Citizens Advice money scheme gets an award for its workshops on loan sharks

The Work Out Your Money Team - Citizens Advice Havant Back row L to R: Lynnette Meredith, Mohammed Islam, Amanda Whiteland, Jon Stuart (Chief Executive, Citizens Advice Havant), Paul Davey Front row L to R: Fiona Ross, Rachel Rackett, Mark Wickenden

Jon Stuart, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice Havant, said: ‘We are delighted to win this award. It is recognition of the skills, expertise, and dedication of our fantastic Work out your money project team who have helped thousands of people and families gain improved money skills.

Banking on your future is made to be enjoyable and engaging for people taking part, it looks at the value of money and shopping techniques to help save money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gurpreet Keila, deputy director for projects at Campaign for Learning, said: ‘The Family Learning Awards recognise organisations that best demonstrate a creative and forward-thinking approach to delivering learning.’