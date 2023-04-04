News you can trust since 1877
Citizens Advice Havant are amongst the winners at the National Learning Awards

Banking On your Future, an initiative set up by Citizens Advice Havant (CAH) has been recognised nationally as part of a celebration for learning.

By Sam Leggett
Published 4th Apr 2023, 19:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 19:10 BST

The initiative has won the Family Learning to support financial resilience award, which recognises learning activities that build financial literacy and skills with families. The initiative covers areas of money skills which includes, shopping, earning, budgeting, saving, borrowing, and banking. It all includes school and community workshops where families are equipped with knowledge for finances.

The Northern Council for Further Education, NCFE, have recognised the initiative and given the award to the CAH for their incredible work within the community as part of their campaign for learning initiative.

The Work Out Your Money Team - Citizens Advice Havant Back row L to R: Lynnette Meredith, Mohammed Islam, Amanda Whiteland, Jon Stuart (Chief Executive, Citizens Advice Havant), Paul Davey Front row L to R: Fiona Ross, Rachel Rackett, Mark WickendenThe Work Out Your Money Team - Citizens Advice Havant Back row L to R: Lynnette Meredith, Mohammed Islam, Amanda Whiteland, Jon Stuart (Chief Executive, Citizens Advice Havant), Paul Davey Front row L to R: Fiona Ross, Rachel Rackett, Mark Wickenden
Jon Stuart, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice Havant, said: ‘We are delighted to win this award. It is recognition of the skills, expertise, and dedication of our fantastic Work out your money project team who have helped thousands of people and families gain improved money skills.

Banking on your future is made to be enjoyable and engaging for people taking part, it looks at the value of money and shopping techniques to help save money.

Gurpreet Keila, deputy director for projects at Campaign for Learning, said: ‘The Family Learning Awards recognise organisations that best demonstrate a creative and forward-thinking approach to delivering learning.’

In the community workshop that Citizens Advice Havant run, parents are equipped with budgeting skills. They do this by using a monthly budget planner along with other tools which encourages families to engage with one another.

