Portsmouth celebrated as one of top UK cities for being environmentally conscious

Ahead of Global Recycling Day on Friday, Compare and Recycle, the UK’s leading independent mobile phone recycling comparison site, has named the UK’s most gadget-conscious cities for 2022 ranked using its device trade-in data.

Compare and Recycle has identified top ten cities that have a recycling-first approach to tech upgrades and that are contributing to e-waste reduction by recycling old and unused tech in their households.

And with Global Recycling Day it’s time to celebrate the recycling heroes around the UK that are being mindful with their devices ensuring the circularity of electronics and being less wasteful.

Portsmouth has been shortlisted for sustainable tech consumption making it into the top ten most gadget-conscious cities.

Matthew Moreton, managing director at Compare and Recycle, said: ‘Our research celebrates the communities across the country which are taking a more sustainable approach with their personal electronics. We hope that these efforts won’t go unnoticed and will encourage even more residents to be mindful of how they buy, use and dispose of their devices.

‘Choosing refurbished versus brand-new, keeping devices protected while in use and trading them in when the time comes, this is how collectively we can do more to contribute to circularity.

‘We're inspired by people from Portsmouth for making device recycling mainstream and using compareandrecycle.co.uk to keep their phones and other devices away from becoming e-waste. Last year alone, we managed to prevent 26 tonnes of mobile phones ending up irresponsibly discarded and achieved a whopping £29m for our customers. Well done for doing your bit for the environment, Portsmouth.’

