Portsmouth City Council’s new scheme to fund environmentally-focussed community legacy projects was officially declared open for applications at a launch event on Wednesday.

Marking HM The Queen's Platinum Jubilee, the Nurturing Nature on your Doorstep scheme is offering every ward in Portsmouth up to £1,000 for projects such as wildflower gardens, bee hotels or parklets.

The project was launched by a ‘delighted’ Cllr Chris Attwell, Portsmouth City Council's cabinet member for communities and central services.

He said: ‘We hope local charities and groups will think of how they could use some funding to benefit their local community during the jubilee year.

‘We hope the jubilee weekend will encourage communities to celebrate their connections and get to know each other a little better, coming together in a spirit of fun and friendship.’

Jubilee Neighbourhood Grants are for environmentally focussed projects aiming to create a lasting community impact and to bring people together to celebrate the year of the Platinum Jubilee, and must also share what people living in your ward have in common.

The launch took place at the Waterfront Garden Centre in Southsea.

Catherine Burland, the centre’s project coordinator, said: ‘We are a project that supports individuals with disabilities and additional support needs, as well as volunteers, with growing and selling plants to the projects.

‘I’ve attended to promote the launch, hoping to engage the community in environmentally sustainable and friendly activities.’

A panel will be formed to award the grants. Funding could potentially be split between different projects or be used as match funding for groups who have already secured other funding.

Groups and charities who apply for the grant must be within Portsmouth area PO1 - PO6.

The grants deadline is April 26 and winning projects will be announced at the start of the Jubilee weekend, which will take place from June 2 to 5.

To find out more and apply for a grant, visit portsmouth.gov.uk/jubilee70.

For an application form, contact community participation officer Daniel Jessop at [email protected] or 023 9283 4761.

