Butser Ancient Farm has been forced to close temporarily due to the water leak in Clanfield .Picture: Rachel Bingham

A leak began this morning and is affecting Clanfield.

Teams from Portsmouth Water have been deployed and say they have identified the cause of the leak.

However, the firm said it was unsure when full supplies to the village would be restored.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said: ‘We are aware of the supply issue currently affecting Clanfield.

‘We have identified the cause of the unplanned interruption and are working to restore supplies ASAP.

‘We do not yet have any timescales. Apologies for the inconvenience.’

The leak has caused dismay for Butser Ancient Farm, which has been forced to turn customers away due to the lack of water supply.

In a message on the attraction’s Facebook page, a spokesman said: ‘Due to a burst water main in Clanfield we have absolutely no water on site.

‘Unfortunately as a result we are having to close the site due to health and safety as we need water on site for our toileting and hand washing facilities.

‘We are so disappointed as it was set to be a great day and will be in touch with everyone who has booked tickets in due course. We’re very sorry for the inconvenience.’

Portsmouth Water added it would be updating it’s website ‘shortly’ on the progress being made to fix the leak.

The news comes as the area braces itself to bask in the hottest temperatures of the year so far, with sweltering highs of 28 degrees forecast for the area.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron