Clanfield woman wins Oscar for short film production

A WOMAN from Clanfield won at last night’s Oscars for her short film.

Rebecca Harris won at the prestigious awards in the Live Action Short Film category for her production The Silent Child.

Set in rural England and inspired by real events, The Silent Child centres upon a profoundly deaf four-year-old girl named Libby.

With the help of a social worker, this once-withdrawn girl suddenly feels connected to the world as the relationship between them blossoms.

The leading role played by a young actress with deafness and it is the first time in 31 years that a film featuring a deaf person has made the Academy Awards’ shortlist.

Speaking before the glittering ceremony in Los Angeles, Rebecca said: ‘It has been such a huge team effort and I’ve always felt extremely lucky to be one of the many people entrusted with this project.

‘We’re all incredibly proud of what the film itself and the Oscar nomination has achieved.’

The 25-year-old is a Video Production and Film Studies graduate from the University of West London.