Clarence Pier in Southsea announces last weekend of amusement park for 2023 season
The amusement park will be open on Saturday (September 30) between 11am and 8pm and on Sunday (October 1) between 11am and 7pm.
The park consists of some spectacular rides including the Twister, the Tornado, Bounce, the Waltzer, Mad Mouse, Canyon River and much more.
To finish off the season with a bang, the amusement park will be offering some exclusive deals – 50 tokens will cost £25, which is half of the usual price.
There will also be the offer of unlimited rides from 12 until 5pm at the price of £25pp and for £12 per person you will be able to go on ten rides from 5pm until close.
The amusement park will be back next season.