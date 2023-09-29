News you can trust since 1877
Clarence Pier in Southsea announces last weekend of amusement park for 2023 season

Clarence Pier’s amusement park will be closed after this weekend as it reaches the end of the season.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 29th Sep 2023, 16:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 16:43 BST
The popular Southsea attraction will be shutting up shop until next year after a successful season.

The amusement park will be open on Saturday (September 30) between 11am and 8pm and on Sunday (October 1) between 11am and 7pm.

The park consists of some spectacular rides including the Twister, the Tornado, Bounce, the Waltzer, Mad Mouse, Canyon River and much more.

The Clarence Pier amusements in Southsea has come to the end of another season. This weekend will be the last until next season. Picture Ian Hargreaves (180720-7)
The Clarence Pier amusements in Southsea has come to the end of another season. This weekend will be the last until next season. Picture Ian Hargreaves (180720-7)
To finish off the season with a bang, the amusement park will be offering some exclusive deals – 50 tokens will cost £25, which is half of the usual price.

There will also be the offer of unlimited rides from 12 until 5pm at the price of £25pp and for £12 per person you will be able to go on ten rides from 5pm until close.

The amusement park will be back next season.

For more information about opening times, rides and offers, click here.

