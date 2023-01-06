News you can trust since 1877
Clarence Pier Pirate Pete's play equipment on sale after beloved Southsea soft play centre shuts doors for new attraction

A BELOVED soft play area has gone on sale at a cut price.

By Freddie Webb
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Jan 2023, 4:47pm

Many childhood memories were had at the pirates and princesses indoor play area at Clarence Pier, which shut its doors on Monday. A statement posted in December said: ‘Our indoor play area will be closing its doors for the final time at the end of the year to make way for a exciting new attraction.

‘Thank you for all the fun we’ve had over the last 37 years.’

It is yet to be revealed what will replace the play centre, but residents can potentially buy the attraction’s equipment.

A Facebook Marketplace listing shows the pirate ship and princess castle, complete with ball pit and slides, on sale for £2,000. The advert said: ‘Amazing Pirate Ship Play Area. One off. Great Condition and Business opportunity.

‘Loads of Tunnels and massive ball pit and slide. Needs taking down. Would cost £30,000 new.’

Pirate Pete's - at Clarence Pier in Southsea. Picture: (160329-9310)