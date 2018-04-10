Classic car and motorbike rally to return this weekend – and there’s still time to sign up

Have your say

SCORES of classic cars and motorbikes are set to roll through Havant this weekend.

The Mayor’s Classic Vehicle Run will return for another year on Sunday, April 15.

Vehicles on display at Fort Purbrook following the rally through the Hampshire countryside. Credit: Allan Hutchings

From 8.30am cars, motorbikes and commercial vehicles will gather at Havant Borough Council’s Plaza car park, before being waved off by the mayor of Havant, Elaine Shimbart, at 10am.

Participants will then travel through the Hampshire countryside – alongside the mayor and her consort, who will be in a 1919 Cadillac – before arriving and parking up at Fort Purbrook on Portsdown Hill Road, for their cars to go on display at 11.45am.

There, visitors will get the chance to enjoy live music from The Soberton Strummers.

Entry to the fixture is free for spectators, while donations are appreciated – as the rally looks to raise cash for the mayor’s chosen charities, Fitzroy Waterlooville and Home Start Havant.

Motorists can still sign up to take part in the drive, as long as their vehicle – which can be anything – pre-dates 1990.

Pre-registration is advised, as registering on the day will incur an additional donation fee.

Owners wishing to pre-register should contact Anne Thurlow, the mayor’s secretary, via email at anne.thurlow@havant.gov.uk or telephone on (023) 9244 6152.

Since it began, the Mayor’s Classic Vehicle Run has raised more than £50,000 in 13 years.