Arleah Welstead, 16, finished off her outfit with the headpiece for the gala at the Langstone Hotel.

The Warblington School pupil wanted something to remember Louise by on her special day last Wednesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arleah Welstead, 16, at the Langstone Hotel. Picture: Hannah Welstead.

Louise was murdered on May 8, 2020.

Hannah Welstead, Louise’s aunt, said it was her daughter’s idea to wear the headpiece, and that the family thought it was a lovely idea.

She told The News: ‘I said the family would love for her to do that.

‘I didn’t mind but I thought that would really set me off on the day.

Arleah Welstead, 16, wore the headdress last worn by her 'close' cousin Louise Smith, who was murdered on May 8, 2020. Picture: Hannah Welstead.

‘It was emotional when Arleah put it on, but it was lovely to see her wearing it.

‘It looked lovely with her outfit, and it was a great way to remember Louise.’

Arleah and Louise grew up together, with Ms Welstead remembering fondly the two of them having sleepovers at their Leigh Park home.

‘We’ve got pictures from when they were young right up until Louise and Arleah were teenagers’, she added.

Louise Smith and Arleah Welstead. They were described by Louise's aunt, Hannah Welstead, as 'close' cousins.

‘They were really really close.’

The headpiece worn by Arleah was given by Ms Welstead to Louise – who wore it for her school prom when she was 16.

Louise got dressed up for her prom at Ms Welstead’s house, and the jewellery was bought for her as a gift.

It had not been worn since she was murdered.

Louise Smith wearing the headdress before her school prom when she was 16, with Arleah next to her. Picture: Hannah Welstead.

Ms Welstead did not want to pressure her daughter to wear it but said Arleah was insistent.

She said: ‘Arleah was nervous on the night. She doesn’t normally wear dresses and things like that, but she said she wanted Louise with her to give her courage.

‘That was the icing on the cake for me.

‘I just thought it was a lovely thing to want her with her.

‘When she was in the photo booth at the prom, all her photos were centred around the headpiece, showing everyone that she had brought Lou Lou with her.’

Ms Welstead said Langstone Hotel was an appropriate venue for Arleah’s prom, as Louise’s beautiful headstone is at Warblington Cemetery across the water.

The decision was kept as a surprise to the other family members.

Ms Welstead said they were visibly emotional when they saw it, and the eyes of Louise’s father, Bradley Smith, were watering at the sight of it.

Shane Mays, of Havant, who murdered the teenager, was sentenced at Winchester Crown Court to at least 25 years in prison – with life sentence.

Mays was described as ‘pure evil’ by Louise’s mother, Rebbecca Cooper.

At the sentencing, Mrs Justice Juliet May said Louise was vulnerable because of her youth and lack of a stable home.

Hundreds of people turned up to the teenager’s funeral procession on July 10, 2020.

The Spinnaker Tower was lit up purple in her memory.

Ms Welstead said she plans to ask officials to do this again, for what would be Louise’s 18th birthday, on August 7.