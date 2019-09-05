Clown chases Hayling Island schoolboy in 'suspicious incident' probed by Hampshire police

Have your say

A SCHOOLBOY was chased by a person dressed as a clown as he made his way to school, police have confirmed.

The boy was riding his bike this morning when he was chased down a horse track near Selsmore Road on Hayling Island.

Selsmore Road, Hayling Island. Picture: Google Streetview

A spokesman for Hampshire Police said: ‘We received a report at 11.36am this morning of a suspicious incident in which a boy riding his bike was chased by a person dressed as a clown on a horse track near Selsmore Road, Hayling Island.’

The Hayling College was informed of the incident, a Facebook post about the incident said.

‘Just to warn others, my son was chased this morning by a man in a full clown outfit,’ the woman’s post said.

People reacted with shock to the incident.

Responding to comments, she added: ‘I know it’s horrible! The school rang me and keeping an eye on him as he was a bit shook up and won’t cycle home now so I’m going to meet him.’

Five years ago, there were reports of a ‘scary’ clown appearing across Portsmouth.