Coastguard called out to locate two teenagers in a dinghy off Portsmouth

COASTGUARD teams were called to Portsmouth Harbour following concern for two teenagers in a dinghy.

By Fiona Callingham
Monday, 19th July 2021, 8:08 am
Updated Monday, 19th July 2021, 8:09 am

Crews from Hillhead, Portsmouth and Gosport and Fareham were mobilised to the water at 10.12pm last night (July 18) following a report from Hampshire police.

A helicopter also joined the search.

Read More

Read More
Portsmouth sees huge crowds of revellers return to The Astoria nightclub at 12.0...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A spokeswoman for HM Coastguard said: ‘A report by Hampshire police said two teenagers in a dinghy departed from Clarence Pier to Stokes Bay.

‘They were collected safe and well on land by Hampshire police.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

Launch of a new Gosport Lifeboat at GAFIRS - Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service. Picture: Paul Jacobs (121410-7)
PortsmouthPortsmouth HarbourHampshire