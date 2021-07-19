Coastguard called out to locate two teenagers in a dinghy off Portsmouth
COASTGUARD teams were called to Portsmouth Harbour following concern for two teenagers in a dinghy.
Monday, 19th July 2021, 8:08 am
Updated
Monday, 19th July 2021, 8:09 am
Crews from Hillhead, Portsmouth and Gosport and Fareham were mobilised to the water at 10.12pm last night (July 18) following a report from Hampshire police.
A helicopter also joined the search.
Read More
Read MorePortsmouth sees huge crowds of revellers return to The Astoria nightclub at 12.0...
A spokeswoman for HM Coastguard said: ‘A report by Hampshire police said two teenagers in a dinghy departed from Clarence Pier to Stokes Bay.
‘They were collected safe and well on land by Hampshire police.’