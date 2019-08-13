ALMOST half of 16 to 24 year-olds in the South Want want to set up their own business, new research commissioned by the Association of Accounting Technicians has found.

A survey of more than 125 young people across the South East showed that two-thirds feel starting their own business is an accessible option for them based on their social background.

Adam Harper, Director of Strategy and Professional Standards, AAT said: ‘It’s great to see that young people in the South East have the ambition to start their own business irrespective of their background. ‘Despite the prevailing barriers to social mobility, the next generation of workers have an entrepreneurial spirit that supersedes these.’