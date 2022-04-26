After a two-year absence due to Covid, the 2022 Community May Fayre will be held inside the Fratton Road church and in the churchyard on May 2 from 10am to 4pm.

The Lord Mayor will open the event at 10am and then the Beer Tent at 10.30am.

Victory Morris Men will be among the performers providing entertainment in the arena throughout the day.

Alex Hood and Jon MacDonald from Portsmouth enjoy a beer at the last Community May Fayre in Fratton in 2019. Picture: Sarah Standing (060519-7147)

There will be rides and attractions for children including pony rides, as well as a range of stalls and food available and an art trail around the site for visitors to discover.

The Rev Canon Bob White, vicar of St Mary’s, said: ‘I think there's a great sense of excitement at being able to spend time together.

‘I'm looking forward to seeing familiar faces, welcoming back the stallholders we've known for many years.

Morris dancers entertain the crowds at the last Community May Fayre. Picture: Sarah Standing (060519-8237)

‘We're also looking forward to seeing some new faces.

‘It will be good to see everyone coming together and enjoying each other's company.’

Inside the church, visitors will be able to hear about the progress of the Organ Project and hear the church choir sing at 11am.

There will also be a number of different community groups and projects including Fratton Big Local.

Joseph Ju (6) with his brother Leon (3) from Southsea at the last event. Picture: Sarah Standing (060519-8222)