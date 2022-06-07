Staff at Pear Tree Court in Portsmouth Road welcomed the community to celebrate the Queen’s 70-year reign with an afternoon of entertainment from local singer Tallulah Rose, who helped get everyone in the party spirit at their royal garden party.

The garden was decorated in style with bunting, Union Jack flags and balloons for the occasion.

Niki Richards, Home Manager at Pear Tree Court, said: ‘We loved welcoming relatives into the home to enjoy the royal treatment after so long apart!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents at Pear Tree Court have been enjoying a Platinum Jubilee celebration

‘The Platinum Jubilee offers the perfect opportunity to get together with loved ones and celebrate the last 70 years of both the Queen, and the wonderful residents, incredible reigns. Many residents have fond memories of celebrating the silver, golden and diamond jubilees with their families and communities, and we were keen to ensure the Platinum Jubilee was no exception.

‘It was amazing to have the full Pear Tree Court family back together again after so long. Judging by the smiles on everyone’s faces, it was a huge success, and we are already planning our next get together.’

To find out more about Care UK’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations visit careuk.com/platinumjubilee

Residents from Pear Tree Court celebrated the Platinum Jubilee.

Pear Tree Court provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care.

Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the care home has its very own cinema and hair salon, and there is space both indoors and out for relaxation and recreation.