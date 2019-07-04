Community Lottery provides thousands to Gosport good causes

GROUPS and individuals who work tirelessly to benefit the Gosport community have been rewarded for their efforts.

Nine grants have been awarded to good causes in the town, thanks to £6,360 being raised by players of the Gosport Community Lottery.

Su Seymour, Hampshire County Council autism ambassador, with Gosport Voluntary Action chairman Ian Reeves and Nicky Staveley, chief officer of Gosport Voluntary Action

The grant winners visited Gosport Voluntary Action, which manages the lottery, on Wednesday for a coffee morning to officially receive their grants, ask questions and receive guidance.

Ian Reeves, chairman of Gosport Voluntary Action, said: ‘The community grants are made possible by the fantastic support the lottery has received since its launch.

‘All the grant applications received were very well made and it is great to be able to support the eight good causes and one individual who applied for funding.’

Organisations helped out by the scheme included MHA Gosport Live at Home, the Friends of Leesland Park, the Gosport Wombles, Harbour Cancer Support, Partners Through Pain, Gosham Rangers Football Club, We CAN Read and Y Services.

Pam McCune from MHA Gosport Live at Home with Gosport Voluntary Action chairman Ian Reeves and Nicky Staveley, chief officer of Gosport Voluntary Action

An individual grant was awarded to Su Seymour, who works tirelessly as an accredited Hampshire County Council autism ambassador, trying to make Gosport an autism-friendly town.

Each applicant had their own reason for needing the money, ranging from Live at Home’s over-60’s cheerleading class and ParkFest 19 at Leesland Park to litter picking equipment for the Gosport Wombles and a trip for Partners Through Pain members to enjoy a West End musical.

Brenda Hadfield, president of the support group for people with chronic pain, said: ‘This would be a trip of a lifetime to these members. They suffer untold pain, there is no cure for it. The majority, if not all of them, are on very limited income.

‘This proposed trip is something they would never dream of and we are very delighted to be able to now go ahead with the trip.’

For each £1 ticket players purchase in the Community Lottery, 40p is paid directly to good causes and 20p is held in the Gosport Community Fund, which awards grants every six months.

To find out more about the lottery, visit www.gosportcommunitylottery.co.uk