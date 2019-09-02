Concern after boy, 8, goes missing while playing football in Anchorage Park

Have your say

CONCERNS have been raised about an eight-year-old boy who went missing this morning in Copnor.

Police are appealing for help to find Thomas who was last seen in Anchorage Park.

Eight-year-old Thomas went missing this morning from Copnor.''

SEE ALSO: Fire service confirms cause of high rise fire at Buckland tower block

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: ‘Can you help us find eight-year-old Thomas, who went missing this morning from Copnor?

‘He was last seen at about 11.20am, playing football in Anchorage Park.

‘He has dark hair and is of slight build.

‘He is wearing a dark blue t-shirt with ‘Sloth Mode On’ on the front, dark blue / dark green mottled shorts, and black and white trainers.

‘If you see Thomas, please call 101 quoting incident 297 or 999 in an emergency.’

SEE ALSO: Mum thanks donor for giving her the chance to see her daughter grow up

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

Sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news direct to your phone.