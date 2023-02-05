Micheala Smith, 28, was last seen in Bishopstoke, near Eastleigh, at around 2.15am on Saturday, February 4, 2023

Micheala Smith, 28, was last seen in Bishopstoke, near Eastleigh, at around 2.15am on Saturday, February 4.

She is described as: white, 4ft 11ins, of medium build and with ginger hair. She has a tattoo of a family love heart on her left wrist and another tattoo on her right wrist. She also has two large roses tattooed on her leg. She was last seen wearing a salmon pink coat with a fluffy hood, grey jeggings and white Nike trainers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad