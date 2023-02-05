Concerns grow for missing woman with distinctive rose tattoo
POLICE have issued an appeal asking if anyone has spotted a woman who was last seen on Saturday.
Micheala Smith, 28, was last seen in Bishopstoke, near Eastleigh, at around 2.15am on Saturday, February 4.
She is described as: white, 4ft 11ins, of medium build and with ginger hair. She has a tattoo of a family love heart on her left wrist and another tattoo on her right wrist. She also has two large roses tattooed on her leg. She was last seen wearing a salmon pink coat with a fluffy hood, grey jeggings and white Nike trainers.
A Hampshire and Isle of White Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘We are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare. If you think you’ve seen Micheala since she went missing or think you might know where she is, please call us immediately on 101 quoting 44230047723.’